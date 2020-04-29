BioTech
EARNINGS-GE revenue falls 7.6% as coronavirus crisis takes toll

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

General Electric Co reported a 7.6% drop in first-quarter revenue, hurt by weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fell short of its own free cash flow targets for the quarter.

Free cash flow from industrial operations was negative $2.2 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of negative $2.02 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

