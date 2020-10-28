EARNINGS-GE reports smaller loss as business recovers from pandemic lows

Oct 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N reported a smaller quarterly loss and positive cash flow on Wednesday, as the company cuts costs in its aviation and power units.

GE has laid out plans to cut $2 billion in costs, a great deal of which is at the aviation unit.

The loss from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders narrowed to $1.2 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $9.5 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.