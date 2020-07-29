BioTech
GE

EARNINGS-GE reins in cash outflow as losses mount

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

General Electric Co reported smaller-than-expected cash outlflows in its industrial business on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis pummeled demand in its aviation business resulting in a $2.18 billion quarterly loss.

Adds details on aviation and cash flow, estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N reported smaller-than-expected cash outlflows in its industrial business on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis pummeled demand in its aviation business resulting in a $2.18 billion quarterly loss.

Free cash outflow from industrial operations totaled $2.1 billion, it said. The manufacturing conglomerate had previously predicted a cash outflow of between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion for the second quarter.

GE said it expects to be cash flow positive in its industrial business in 2021.

The pandemic has brought global travel to a virtual halt and exacerbated troubles for GE's once high-flying aviation unit that was already struggling with the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX planes, for which it makes engines.

Orders at the unit, GE's largest by revenue, fell 56% and revenue fell 44% during the quarter.

Loss per share from continuing operations came in at 27 cents in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with 3 cents a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, GE reported a loss of 15 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 24% to $17.75 billion.

Analysts had expected loss per share of 10 cents on revenue of $17.11 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE BA

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: Reallocation of Funds to the Healthcare System and Telehealth for Substance Abuse

    Sober GridCEO Beau Mann joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss reallocation of funds to the healthcare system and telehealth for substance abuse.

    Jul 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular