EARNINGS-GE reins in cash outflow as losses mount

Adds details on aviation and cash flow, estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N reported smaller-than-expected cash outlflows in its industrial business on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis pummeled demand in its aviation business resulting in a $2.18 billion quarterly loss.

Free cash outflow from industrial operations totaled $2.1 billion, it said. The manufacturing conglomerate had previously predicted a cash outflow of between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion for the second quarter.

GE said it expects to be cash flow positive in its industrial business in 2021.

The pandemic has brought global travel to a virtual halt and exacerbated troubles for GE's once high-flying aviation unit that was already struggling with the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX planes, for which it makes engines.

Orders at the unit, GE's largest by revenue, fell 56% and revenue fell 44% during the quarter.

Loss per share from continuing operations came in at 27 cents in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with 3 cents a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, GE reported a loss of 15 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 24% to $17.75 billion.

Analysts had expected loss per share of 10 cents on revenue of $17.11 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

