BioTech
GE

EARNINGS-GE points to more pain ahead as cash flow worsens

Contributors
Rachit Vats Reuters
Alwyn Scott Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co's industrial businesses took a $1 billion hit to cash flow in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic as overall revenue fell almost 8%, and the company warned the damage would worsen in the next three months.

Adds details on cash flow

April 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's GE.N industrial businesses took a $1 billion hit to cash flow in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic as overall revenue fell almost 8%, and the company warned the damage would worsen in the next three months.

The Boston-based conglomerate had earlier this month pulled its 2020 forecast, citing uncertainties created by the coronavirus outbreak, but backed its first-quarter industrial free cash flow expectation of near negative $2 billion.

Free cash flow from industrial operations was negative $2.2 billion in the first quarter, missing analysts' estimates of negative $2.02 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

GE reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, below the average estimate of 8 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Fallout from the pandemic caused revenue to fall 13% in both the aviation and the power divisions. Profit in aviation fell 39% to $1 billion, while the power unit lost $129 million, GE said.

GE said about 20% of planned maintenance work on power plants had been deferred until later in the year, a factor that weighed on revenue and profit.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Alwyn Scott; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: A potential treatment for #COVID19. (BSGM)

    BioSig Technologies CEO Ken Londoner & Dr. Jerome Zeldis Executive Chair at join Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss a potential treatment for #COVID19. $BSGM

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular