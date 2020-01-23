Earnings from Comcast, Airlines & More, Plus a Cheap Tech Stock to Buy - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into quarterly earnings results from Comcast CMCSA, Southwest Airlines LUV, American Airlines AAL, and more. We then look at why Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now, as it trades under $20 a share.

Stocks around the world fell Thursday, as worries about the coronavirus spread. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 2.8% after the Chinese government locked down Wuhan and two other cities, to try to prevent the spread of the virus that has already killed at least 17 people.

Meanwhile, U.S. homes sales picked up in December and home-builder sentiment was higher than it has been during any month since 1999.

On the earnings front, Wall Street is worried about Southwest and American Airlines’ continued exposure to Boeing’s BA 737 Max. Procter & Gamble PG and rival Kimberly Clark KMB both reported their quarterly results.

Plus, Comcast proved that it is able to grow despite the continued loss of pay-TV customers in the cord-cutting age. The firm is also ready to enter the streaming market with the launch of Peacock later this year to challenge the likes of Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS, and others.

Intel INTC is set to report after the closing bell Thursday. Looking further ahead, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Amazon AMZN, and many other giants are all set to report their quarterly earnings results next week.

The episode then closes with a look at why Pure Storage is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.