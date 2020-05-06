US Markets
FOXA

EARNINGS-Fox Corp quarterly revenue tops estimates as Super Bowl boosts viewership

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Fox Corp beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on Wednesday as Super Bowl broadcast boosted television viewership, sending the company's shares up more than 2% in extended trading.

Adds share movement, unit sales figures

May 6 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on Wednesday as Super Bowl broadcast boosted television viewership, sending the company'sshares up more than 2% in extended trading.

Revenue from the company's television unit jumped 40.5% to $1.93 billion in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $78 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $529 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 93 cents per share, beating analysts' estimate of 70 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $3.44 billion from $2.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $3.33 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOXA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular