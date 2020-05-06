EARNINGS-Fox Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates as TV viewership rises
May 6 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the media company benefited from a rise in television viewership with people staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $78 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $529 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $3.44 billion from $2.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $3.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))
