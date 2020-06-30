US Markets
EARNINGS-FedEx shares soar almost 9% as home delivery boosts results

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

LOS ANGELES, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares of FedEx Corp FDX.Njumped 8.5% in extended trading on Tuesday after a surge in pandemic-fueled home deliveries helped the U.S. package delivery company beat Wall Street's quarterly profit and revenue targets.

The Memphis-based company reported adjusted net income of $663 million, or $2.53 per share, for the quarter ended May 31. That was down from an adjusted profit of $1.32 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $17.4 billion from $17.8 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.52 per share on revenue of $16.4 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

FedEx is in turnaround mode as it grapples with an unexpected flood of coronavirus-related e-commerce shipments.

FedEx shares were up $11.98 at $152.20 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

