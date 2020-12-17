EARNINGS-FedEx profit leaps on rate hikes, e-commerce shipments

Adds analyst estimate, executive comment

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp FDX.N on Thursday said quarterly profit almost doubled after rate hikes and spiking volume helped lower the cost of delivering pandemic-fueled e-commerce purchases to residential addresses.

Shares in the Memphis-based company, which have almost doubled in value over that last 12 months, fell 3.4% to $282.55 in after-market trading.

Fiscal second quarter adjusted net income at FedEx jumped to $1.30 billion, or $4.83 per share, from $660 million, or $2.51 per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 19% to $20.6 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $19.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

FedEx and rival United Parcel Service UPS.N have added a variety of surcharges and raised prices to shelter profits as they grapple with unprecedented volumes from the pandemic, and lately, the traditional holiday shipping peak.

"While the overall environment remains uncertain, we expect earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2021 driven by the anticipated heightened demand for our services," FedEx CFO Michael Len said in a statement.

