Earnings Expectations Too High? On the Contrary, Say JPMorgan Strategists

The current thinking among some investors is that earnings expectations are too high and that may blow up in their faces. JPMorgan strategists take issue with this.

What if investors have earnings season all wrong? Rather than being too optimistic, they are too pessimistic, argue strategists at investment bank JP Morgan.

A widely held view among some investors is that expectations for earnings are far too high for the current reporting season and beyond.

Think again, say JPMorgan strategists.

“We note that double digit projections 12-24 month out are the norm. If one is to worry about elevated earnings per share growth projections by consensus of sell-side analysts, then one would end up never buying stocks,” said a team led by Mislav Matejka, in a note to clients on Monday.

Earnings growth for the MSCI World Index is seen at nearly 9% this year and close to 10% for 2020, they note. For U.S. stocks, those corresponding numbers are just over 9% and 11%, respectively. One thing investors forget is that as the year grinds on, those forecasts get whittled away, with stocks no worse for wear, the strategists said.

Matejka and the team believe projections for the fourth quarter of 2019 and first of 2020 “are likely too low.” The S&P 500 Q4 earnings per share forecast is below what was delivered in the second and third quarters last year. Typically fourth-quarter earnings are 3% to 4% higher than the second quarter, not lower, he said.

One big reason they think consensus is wrong is that they expect the deceleration in purchasing manager index momentum, which has weighed on earnings over the past 18 months, will start to turn. Another lift could come from any potential peaking in the U.S. dollar and a consequent bounce in commodity prices.

Looking ahead: Matejka and the team believe their expectations could play out via stronger corporate guidance going forward, with executives citing more stable China activity, a bottoming of global export orders and a steadier global trade front.

On a sector basis, they think commodity companies could start to show reassuring earnings as underlying prices are stabilizing, while semiconductors, and luxury sectors may also beat results.

The bank may be onto something here. Just days ago, Apple supplier and the world’s leading chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor reported strong fourth-quarter results, better-than-expected guidance and 2020 spending plans. The tip of the iceberg?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.