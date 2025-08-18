Earnings Estimates Rising for Sonos (SONO): Will It Gain?

Sonos (SONO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Sonos, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.05 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +127.8%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Sonos compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 67.69%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.59 per share represents a change of +5.4% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Sonos. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 82.5%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Sonos currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Sonos shares have added 23.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

