Earnings Estimates Rising for T. Rowe (TROW): Will It Gain?

Investors might want to bet on T. Rowe Price (TROW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial services firm is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for T. Rowe, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.87 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +10.65% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, four estimates have moved higher for T. Rowe compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 9.95%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $7.75 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +2.11%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for T. Rowe, with six estimates moving higher over the past month compared to one negative revision. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 5.41%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped T. Rowe earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on T. Rowe because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 7.7% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Zacks Investment Research

