Earnings Estimates Rising for Smartsheet (SMAR): Will It Gain?

Smartsheet (SMAR) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Smartsheet, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.18 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +157.14% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smartsheet has increased 24.86% because six estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.67 per share represents a change of +404.55% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, six estimates have moved up for Smartsheet versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 16.03% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Smartsheet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Smartsheet have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 8.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Smartsheet (SMAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

