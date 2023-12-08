Earnings Estimates Rising for Shoals Technologies (SHLS): Will It Gain?

Investors might want to bet on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this solar energy equipment supplier, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Shoals Technologies, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.17 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +13.33%.

Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for Shoals Technologies while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 10.53%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.66 per share represents a change of +78.38% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, six estimates have moved up for Shoals Technologies versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 12.53% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Shoals Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Shoals Technologies shares have added 5.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

