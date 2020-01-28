Earnings Estimates Rising for Sallie Mae (SLM): Will It Gain?

Sallie Mae (SLM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this student loan company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Sallie Mae, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.71 per share, which is a change of +108.82% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sallie Mae has increased 103.57% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.68 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +32.28% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Sallie Mae, with three estimates moving higher over the past month compared to one negative revision. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 36.67%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Sallie Mae earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Sallie Mae have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 25.5% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

