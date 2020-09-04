Earnings Estimates Rising for Ritchie Bros. (RBA): Will It Gain?

Ritchie Bros. (RBA) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this heavy equipment auctioneer, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Ritchie Bros. Strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.27 per share, which is a change of +17.39% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, six estimates have moved higher for Ritchie Bros. compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 31.01%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.49 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +12.03% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Ritchie Bros. with seven estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 19.13%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Ritchie Bros. currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Ritchie Bros. shares have added 18.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.