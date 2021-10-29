Earnings Estimates Rising for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Will It Gain?

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for GasLog Partners LP, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.54 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +42.11% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GasLog Partners LP has increased 13.83% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.47 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +13.95%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for GasLog Partners LP. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.02%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, GasLog Partners LP currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for GasLog Partners LP have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 8.5% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.