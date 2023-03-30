Earnings Estimates Rising for Ciena (CIEN): Will It Gain?

Ciena (CIEN) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this developer of high-speed networking technology is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Ciena, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.60 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +20% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ciena has increased 10.22% over the last 30 days, as five estimates have gone higher while two have gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $2.84 per share represents a change of +49.47% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Ciena. Over the past month, nine estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 9.06%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Ciena earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Ciena have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

