Earnings Estimates Rising for Brinker International (EAT): Will It Gain?

Investors might want to bet on Brinker International (EAT), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Brinker International, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.93 per share, which is a change of +22.37% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brinker International has increased 5.6% over the last 30 days, as six estimates have gone higher while two have gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.54 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +25.09%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Brinker International. Over the past month, nine estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 8.29%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Brinker International earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Brinker International shares have added 9.9% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

