Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this investment management firm is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Artisan Partners, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.62 per share, which is a change of -51.94% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Artisan Partners has increased 5.56% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.08 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -38.77%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Artisan Partners, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 5.26%.

The promising estimate revisions have helped Artisan Partners earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

While strong estimate revisions for Artisan Partners have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 6.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

