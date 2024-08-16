Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Uber (UBER): Time to Buy?

Uber Technologies (UBER) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this ride-hailing company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Uber, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.39 per share, which is a change of +290% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber has increased 9.13% because five estimates have moved higher while three have gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.04 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +19.54%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Uber, with 12 estimates moving higher over the past month compared to one negative revision. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 23.14%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Uber earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Uber have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 9.8% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

