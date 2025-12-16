Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for La-Z-Boy (LZB): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on La-Z-Boy (LZB), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this furniture company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For La-Z-Boy, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.59 per share, which is a change of -13.2% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for La-Z-Boy has increased 5.36% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $2.65 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -9.3% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for La-Z-Boy. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.72%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, La-Z-Boy currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for La-Z-Boy have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 34.8% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

