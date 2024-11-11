Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for KINETIK HLDGS (KNTK): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For KINETIK HLDGS, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.46 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -72.94% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KINETIK HLDGS has increased 6.98% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.46 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -38.66%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for KINETIK HLDGS versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.04% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, KINETIK HLDGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

KINETIK HLDGS shares have added 16.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

