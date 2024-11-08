Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Time to Buy?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Hims & Hers Health, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.10 per share, which is a change of +900% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, five estimates have moved higher for Hims & Hers Health compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 98.61%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.47 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +527.27%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Hims & Hers Health. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 17.36%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Hims & Hers Health earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Hims & Hers Health because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 32.3% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.