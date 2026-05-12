Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Helen of Troy (HELE): Time to Buy?

Helen of Troy (HELE) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this personal and household products company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Helen of Troy, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.02 per share, which is a change of -95.1% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helen of Troy has increased 15.56% because one estimate has moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.44 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Helen of Troy, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to one negative revision. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 5.51%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Helen of Troy earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Helen of Troy because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 44.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

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Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.