Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Virtu Financial (VIRT): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on Virtu Financial (VIRT), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this high-speed trading company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Virtu Financial, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.26 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -38.54% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for Virtu Financial compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 12.19%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.39 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -41.15%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for Virtu Financial versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 9.44% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Virtu Financial earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Virtu Financial shares have added 16.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

