Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME): Time to Buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.15 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +66.67% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has increased 13.64% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.58 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +34.88%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 9.78% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR shares have added 10.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.