Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for T. Rowe (TROW): Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price (TROW) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial services firm, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for T. Rowe, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $2.56 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +26.11% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, four estimates have moved higher for T. Rowe compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 5.01%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $9.23 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +14.37% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for T. Rowe. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.56%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, T. Rowe currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for T. Rowe have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 7.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.