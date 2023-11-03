Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for SM Energy (SM): Time to Buy?

SM Energy (SM) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this independent oil and gas company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For SM Energy, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.61 per share, which is a change of -11.54% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM Energy has increased 12.2% because four estimates have moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $6.02 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -17.42% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for SM Energy. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to one negative revision, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.77%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped SM Energy earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

SM Energy shares have added 13% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

