Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for PayPal (PYPL): Time to Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is a digital payments company that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on PYPL’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that PayPal could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for PYPL

In the past 30 days, 10 estimates have gone higher for PayPal while one has gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 86 cents a share 30 days ago, to 93 cents today, a move of 8.1%.

Current Year Estimates for PYPL

Meanwhile, PayPal’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with 13 estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $3.33 per share 30 days ago to $3.68 per share today, an increase of 10.5%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

PayPal Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PayPal Holdings, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 11.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.