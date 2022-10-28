Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT): Time to Buy?

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Orange County Bancorp, Inc. There has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.43 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +47.42% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has increased 32.41% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.15 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -3.04% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 19.6% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Orange County Bancorp, Inc. currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 17.1% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.



