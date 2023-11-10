Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for InterDigital (IDCC): Time to Buy?

InterDigital (IDCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this wireless research and development company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for InterDigital, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.20 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +11.11% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for InterDigital while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 10.44%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $8.59 per share represents a change of +179.8% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for InterDigital, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 10.18%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped InterDigital earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on InterDigital because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 5.3% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

