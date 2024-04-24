Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for EOG Resources (EOG): Time to Buy?

EOG Resources (EOG) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this oil and gas company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For EOG Resources, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $2.73 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +1.49% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG Resources has increased 9.84% over the last 30 days, as four estimates have gone higher while two have gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $12.29 per share represents a change of +5.13% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, eight estimates have moved up for EOG Resources versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 7.6% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped EOG Resources earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on EOG Resources because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 7.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

