Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU): Time to Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Centrus Energy Corp. As there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.78 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -45.07%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy Corp. has increased 75.28% because one estimate has moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.61 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -25%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Centrus Energy Corp. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 30.25%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Centrus Energy Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Centrus Energy Corp. have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

