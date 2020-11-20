Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Beazer (BZH): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on Beazer Homes (BZH), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this homebuilder is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Beazer, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.26 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +188.89% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Beazer compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 766.67%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.93 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +2.12%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Beazer versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 20.63% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Beazer currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Beazer because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

