Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Abercrombie (ANF): Time to Buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this teen clothing retailer is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Abercrombie, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.12 per share, which is a change of +140% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie has increased 30.91% because one estimate has moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.08 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +732%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for Abercrombie versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 9.11% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Abercrombie currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Abercrombie have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 18.3% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Zacks Investment Research

