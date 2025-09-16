Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for California Resources (CRC): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on California Resources Corporation (CRC), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For California Resources Corporation, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.42 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for California Resources has increased 19.33% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $4.38 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for California Resources, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 10.19%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped California Resources earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for California Resources have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 16.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

3 Stocks Poised to Lead the AI Software Race

The software market is expected to witness a remarkable growth trajectory worldwide. Advancements in AI, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the rapid expansion of automation and robotics is offering investors an opportunity to unlock significant growth right now.

Which software stocks will soar? Which will fizzle out? Find out in our urgent special report, Software is Eating the World. It examines where the software industry stands now and reveals three favorite software stocks to own

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

California Resources Corporation (CRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.