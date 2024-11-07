Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Byrna Technologies (BYRN): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Byrna Technologies, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.04 per share, which is a change of +300% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Byrna Technologies has increased 75% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.17 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +194.44%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Byrna Technologies versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 61.9% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Byrna Technologies earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Byrna Technologies because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 10.6% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.