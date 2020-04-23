US Markets
EARNINGS-Eli Lilly reports 15% rise in quarterly sales

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

April 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N reported a 15.1% rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug Trulicity and also benefiting from customers stockpiling its medicines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Its quarterly revenue rose to $5.86 billion from $5.09 billion a year earlier.

However, net income fell to $1.46 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $4.24 billion, or $4.31 per share, a year earlier when it recorded a gain of $3.68 billion from the sale of Elanco Animal Health. ELAN.N.

