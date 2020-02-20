EARNINGS-Dropbox beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong subscriber growth

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc DBX.O on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, as the file hosting company signed on more customers on its platform.

The company, that counts National Geographic and Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N among its customers, said it had 14.3 million paid subscribers at the end of the quarter. Analysts had expected 14.2 million subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Revenue rose 18.6% to $446 million, edging past the average analysts' estimate of $443.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

