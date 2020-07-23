EARNINGS-Dow posts quarterly loss on coronavirus hit; to cut jobs
July 23 (Reuters) - Dow Inc DOW.N swung to a second-quarter loss on Thursday as demand plunged for its chemicals from consumer durables and construction material makers and said it would reduce its workforce by 6% to weather the coronavirus crisis.
The company posted a net operating loss, which excludes certain items, of $189 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $649 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 24% to $8.35 billion.
