EARNINGS-Dollar General expects to exceed 2020 forecasts after surge in quarterly sales

May 28 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N said on Thursday it expects to exceed its annual sales and profit forecasts after the retailer saw a surge in demand from customers stocking up on groceries and household essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's net sales rose to $8.45 billion from $6.62 billion in the first quarter ended May 1. Same-store sales jumped 21.7%.

Dollar General had previously forecast fiscal 2020 net sales to rise 7.5% to 8%.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.