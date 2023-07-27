Earnings Docket Stays Hot Next Week Amid Jobs Data

July comes to an official close next week, and August is already set to kick things off into high gear. Right off the bat, traders will have manufacturing data to unpack, which will be followed with a slew of jobs and services indicators.

The earnings schedule is also packed, with reports from Alibaba (BABA), Apple (AAPL), Caterpillar (CAT), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cinemark (CNK), CVS Health (CVS), Marathon Oil (MRO), Merck (MRK), ON Semiconductor (ON) PayPal (PYPL), Pinterest (PINS), Pfizer (PFE), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Shopify (SHOP), Starbucks (SBUX), and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 31 features the Chicago Business Barometer and the Federal Reserve senior loan survey.

Job openings and construction spending data will be due out Tuesday, Aug. 1, in addition to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing reading.

Investors will be eyeing the ADP employment report on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Jobless claims and a preliminary U.S. productivity reading are on tap Thursday, Aug. 3, which will also bring ISM services data and factory orders.

The week wraps up with nonfarm payrolls, an unemployment rate update, and hourly wages on Friday, Aug. 4.

