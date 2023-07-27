News & Insights

Markets
PINS

Earnings Docket Stays Hot Next Week Amid Jobs Data

July 27, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

July comes to an official close next week, and August is already set to kick things off into high gear. Right off the bat, traders will have manufacturing data to unpack, which will be followed with a slew of jobs and services indicators.

The earnings schedule is also packed, with reports from Alibaba (BABA), Apple (AAPL), Caterpillar (CAT), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cinemark (CNK), CVS Health (CVS), Marathon Oil (MRO), Merck (MRK), ON Semiconductor (ON) PayPal (PYPL), Pinterest (PINS), Pfizer (PFE), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Shopify (SHOP), Starbucks (SBUX), and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 31 features the Chicago Business Barometer and the Federal Reserve senior loan survey.

Job openings and construction spending data will be due out Tuesday, Aug. 1, in addition to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing reading.

Investors will be eyeing the ADP employment report on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Jobless claims and a preliminary U.S. productivity reading are on tap Thursday, Aug. 3, which will also bring ISM services data and factory orders.

The week wraps up with nonfarm payrolls, an unemployment rate update, and hourly wages on Friday, Aug. 4.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PINS
ON
SBUX
CAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.