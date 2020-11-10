EARNINGS-D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit, sees 2021 home sales above estimates

Adds detail on home sales., estimates

Nov 10 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N on Tuesday forecast 2021 home sales above estimates and reported better-than-expected quarterly profit as low mortgage rates boosted demand, especially in the suburbs that became more attractive with many companies allowing work from home.

The U.S. housing sector is recovering sharply from a slump in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as interest rates hover near lows of 3% and more people shift away from densely populated cities toward suburban living amid a spreading pandemic.

D.R. Horton said it expects home sales in fiscal year 2021 to be between 77,000 and 80,000 units, compared with analysts' average estimate of 75,981, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $829 million, or $2.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $505.3 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.76 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

Home sales increased 26% to 20,248 units.

The company's orders, an indicator of future sales, rose 81% to 23,726 homes, beating Wall Street's estimate of 16,668 units.

Total revenue rose 27% to $6.40 billion.

