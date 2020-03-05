EARNINGS-Costco results beat estimates on strong online sales

Adds details on sales and profit, background

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale Corp COST.Oreported second quarter results on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates, helped by a rise in membership enrollments and online sales.

Costco has been investing to boost its online presence through offerings such as the facility to pick up online orders from the local stores and same-day grocery delivery as it looks to keep up with rivals Walmart WMT.N and Amazon.com AMZN.O.

The efforts helped Costco post a 28% increase in e-commerce sales in the reported quarter.

Revenue from memberships, which range from $60 to $120 annually and account for most of Costco's gross margin, rose 6.25% to $816 million in the quarter ended Feb. 16.

Total revenue rose to $39.07 billion from $35.4 billion, above estimates of $38.24 billion, while comparable sales of 7.9%, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, also topped market expectations of 5.63%.

Costco recorded strong sales in Texas, San Diego and Midwest, with jewelry, fresh foods and sundries among the best performing businesses, according to its January and December monthly reports.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $931 million, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter from $889 million, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting it to earn $2.06 per share.

Costco said February comparable sales rose 11.7%, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations. The company added that concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak had boosted comparable sales by about 3%.

The company has lately been seeing customers queue up at its stores, much like they do during the holiday season, to stock up on essentials, including disinfectants, paper towels and soups, as they prepare for potential coronavirus quarantines.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.