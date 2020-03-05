EARNINGS-Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O beat market estimates for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by a rise in membership enrollments and online sales.

Total revenue rose to $39.07 billion from $35.4 billion, above estimates of $38.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $931 million, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 16, from $889 million, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

Costco said February comparable sales rose 11.7%, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations. The company adding added that concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak had boosted comparable sales by about 3%.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.