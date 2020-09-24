US Markets
COST

EARNINGS-Costco beats estimates on pandemic boost

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Costco Wholesale Corp beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, as consumers staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more fresh produce, appliances and gardening and sporting goods.

Adds background, share movement, details on results

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, as consumers staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more fresh produce, appliances and gardening and sporting goods.

Walmart Inc WMT.N, Target Corp TGT.N and other U.S. retailers have seen a surge in demand for video games and home decor as some Americans use their stimulus checks to buy non-essential items.

Traffic at Costco stores also ticked up in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 30, after declining as much as about 20% in April, as government-imposed coronavirus restrictions eased and it brought back food samples.

Revenue from memberships, which range between $60 and $120 per year and account for most of Costco's gross margin, rose to $1.11 billion from $1.05 billion.

Total revenue rose 12.4% to $53.38 billion, exceeding the average expectation of $52.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Costco earned $3.04 per share, beating estimates of $2.84 per share.

The company recorded $281 million in COVID-19-related costs as it spent more on employee bonuses and sanitation.

It had earlier projected COVID-19-related costs to exceed $100 million, but had said they would be lower than the $283 million recorded in the third quarter.

Shares of Issaquah, Washington-based Costco, which have gained about 18% this year, were down 2% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST WMT TGT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular