US Markets
CLX

EARNINGS-Clorox quarterly sales beats estimates, names new CEO

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Clorox Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales on Monday, as U.S. households spent more on disinfectant and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales on Monday, as U.S. households spent more on disinfectant and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which makes bleach and a wide range of household cleaning sprays and disinfectants, also said President Linda Rendle would be its chief executive officer effective Sept. 14, replacing Benno Dorer.

Clorox said net sales rose to $1.98 billion from $1.63 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CLOROX RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular