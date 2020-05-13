US Markets
CSCO

EARNINGS-Cisco quarterly revenue tops market expectations

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Cisco Systems Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as lockdown measures globally boosted demand for its remote-work tools and networking equipment.

May 13 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as lockdown measures globally boosted demand for its remote-work tools and networking equipment.

The network gear maker reported an 8% drop in third-quarter revenue to $12 billion, but narrowly beat analysts' average estimate of $11.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular