EARNINGS-Cisco quarterly revenue tops market expectations

May 13 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as lockdown measures globally boosted demand for its remote-work tools and networking equipment.

The network gear maker reported an 8% drop in third-quarter revenue to $12 billion, but narrowly beat analysts' average estimate of $11.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

