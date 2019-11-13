US Markets

EARNINGS-Cisco forecasts second-quarter profit below expectations

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Network-gear maker Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast second-quarter profit below estimates, sending its shares down 5%.

The company expects profit on an adjusted basis to be between 75 cents and 77 cents per share in the current quarter, below analysts' average estimate of 79 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

