EARNINGS-Cisco forecasts second-quarter profit below expectations

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Network-gear maker Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O on Wednesday forecast second-quarter profit below estimates, sending its shares down 5%.

The company expects profit on an adjusted basis to be between 75 cents and 77 cents per share in the current quarter, below analysts' average estimate of 79 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Cisco's key revenue generatorshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QjPm95

